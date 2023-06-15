Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $680,996.41

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Verge has a market cap of $23.82 million and $680,996.41 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,380.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00292694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00526823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00059445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00411871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,855,557 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,855,525 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.