Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Grant A. Highlander Sells 662 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $24,513.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,052.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Verint Systems Stock Performance
Verint Systems stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.
See Also
