Vertcoin Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $64,512.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,478.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00292683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00522648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00411476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003921 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,982,472 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.