Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $43,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,773 shares of company stock worth $16,848,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

