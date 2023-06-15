Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Trading Up 2.4%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.57. Approximately 70,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 42,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$519.46 million, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.22.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.