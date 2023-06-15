Vivek Jain Sells 30,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.60. 40,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

