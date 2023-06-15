VNET Group Reiterates “Reiterates” Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

VNET Group reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 615,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after buying an additional 136,915 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Perion Network by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 708,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Perion Network by 21.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,606,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,604,000 after purchasing an additional 289,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.