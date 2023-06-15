Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Trading Up 12%

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DNB Markets raised Vow ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Vow ASA Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19.
