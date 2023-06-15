VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised VTEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.35.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

