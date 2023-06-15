vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT opened at $0.73 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

