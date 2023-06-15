Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $426,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 95,157 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 562,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,070,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

ABNB traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,796,972 shares of company stock valued at $207,914,141 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

