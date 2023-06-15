Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.04. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

