Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $256,878,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. 301,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,036. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

