Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,161. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

