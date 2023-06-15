Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,555 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,168. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $279.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

