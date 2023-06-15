Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $620,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

