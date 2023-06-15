Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $893,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $201.64. 39,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average of $190.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.