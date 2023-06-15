Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Philip Morris International comprises 0.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.12. 640,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,766. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

