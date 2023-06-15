Warren Gardiner Sells 500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ICE opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

