WC Walker & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 927,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

