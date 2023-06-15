WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. 3,697,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

