WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.00. 2,162,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.62 and its 200-day moving average is $203.32. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

