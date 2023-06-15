WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $449.80. 177,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,440. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

