WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 218 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,419 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

