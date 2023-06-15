WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 30,370 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.