WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $19.61 Million in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 3.11% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after buying an additional 504,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 88,706 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 45,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $643.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $52.53.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

