WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

