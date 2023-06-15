WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $16.18 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,000. Diageo makes up 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diageo

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,983.33.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.