WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $16.18 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,000. Diageo makes up 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.