WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

