West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

West African Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

West African Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West African Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining Operations, and Exploration and Evaluation segments. The Mining Operations segment is involved in the operations of Sanbrado gold project. The Exploration and Evaluation segment relates to the exploration and evaluation activities other than Sanbrado.

Read More

