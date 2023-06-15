Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %
HIX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.96.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
