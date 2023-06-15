Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

HIX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 835.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 366,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,560 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.