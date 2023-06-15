William Blair Lowers Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KDNY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KDNY opened at $37.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

