Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Canada and The Rest of the World, and Unites States geographical segments.

