Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Willow Biosciences
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.