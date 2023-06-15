WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.39. 17,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 4,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

About WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cny, short usd currency. The fund delivers exposure to the value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar as well as Chinese money market rates. CYB was launched on May 14, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

