WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGRW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 480,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

