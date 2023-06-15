WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGRW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 480,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

