WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:DGRW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 480,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
