WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.
NYSE:WPP opened at $55.17 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
