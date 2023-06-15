WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

NYSE:WPP opened at $55.17 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in WPP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in WPP by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WPP by 32.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

