Wrapped TRON Trading Down 9.4% This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.13 billion and $3.10 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07177719 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,085,026.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

