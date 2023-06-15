Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

