X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.32

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 89770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $729.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

Get X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter worth $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.