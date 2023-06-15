Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,751,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,271,708 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $75,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 140,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,120. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

