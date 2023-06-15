Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xperi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

