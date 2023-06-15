XRUN Price Up 0.5% This Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, XRUN has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $317.59 million and approximately $64,068.30 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

