XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.91 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002922 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $65.91 million and $828,146.79 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

