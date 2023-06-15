YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of YASKY opened at $96.10 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

