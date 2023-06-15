YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.70. 299,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,157,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $244,000. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

