Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

NYSE CW opened at $174.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

