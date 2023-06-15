Zacks Research Weighs in on AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

NYSE ATR opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,756,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,534,000 after buying an additional 132,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,466,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Further Reading

