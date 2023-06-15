Zacks Research Weighs in on WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

WEC opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

