ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $323,953.71

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $323,953.71 and approximately $14.89 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00097543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00044395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

