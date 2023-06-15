Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $165.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

